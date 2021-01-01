Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
_____
Purple Wookie is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple Wookie may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use.
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
_____
Purple Wookie is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple Wookie may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!