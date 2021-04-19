Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Purple Wookie (3.5g)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 11%CBD
Claybourne Eighths

Claybourne Eighths

100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.
_____

Purple Wookie is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple Wookie may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use.

Purple Wookie effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
4% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
4% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
4% of people report feeling happy
