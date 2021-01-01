Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Sherb Mints (Sunset Sherbet x Kush Mints) is an Indica dominant hybrid that many reviewers find to be the best of both worlds when it comes to being a hybrid. Sherb Mints brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. The aroma and taste of this strain is an earthy sweet wood and spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Sherb Mints (Sunset Sherbet x Kush Mints) is an Indica dominant hybrid that many reviewers find to be the best of both worlds when it comes to being a hybrid. Sherb Mints brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. The aroma and taste of this strain is an earthy sweet wood and spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!