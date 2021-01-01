Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Sinmintz (14g) - Small Buds

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces

Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____

Sinmintz (Zkittlez X Sin Mint Cookies) is an indica-leaning hybrid with violet and green hues, orange hairs, and striking white trichomes. It has a nose that’s been described as candy, fruit, and mint with a taste being described as minty, sour and sweet citrus. Sinmintz provides an uplifting head high and a relaxed body buzz.
