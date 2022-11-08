Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

_____



Sinmintz (Zkittlez X Sin Mint Cookies) is an indica-leaning hybrid with violet and green hues, orange hairs, and striking white trichomes. It has a nose that’s been described as candy, fruit, and mint with a taste being described as minty, sour and sweet citrus. Sinmintz provides an uplifting head high and a relaxed body buzz.