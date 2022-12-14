Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Originally a mysterious clone-only strain of unknown heritage, Sour Dub is thought to be a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Sour Bubble. Dense buds with copious amounts of trichomes produce a pungent, sweet n’ sour odor and a strong diesel flavor with a sweet fruity aftertaste. The high of Sour Dub is a nice blend of head and body effects.