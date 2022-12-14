Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Originally a mysterious clone-only strain of unknown heritage, Sour Dubb is thought to be a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Sour Bubble. Dense buds with copious amounts of trichomes produce a pungent, sweet n’ sour odor and a strong diesel flavor with a sweet fruity aftertaste. The high of Sour Dubb is a nice blend of head and body effects.