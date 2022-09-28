Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Star is definitely best-suited for the experienced user who loves a little oomph behind their high. The high starts with a lifted effect that fills your mind with a sense of calm and deep relaxation. As you settle deeper and deeper, a feeling of sleepiness will wash over you, lulling you into a state of sedation that can have you dozing off if you're not careful.