About this product
Claybourne Private Stock Ounces
Our Private Stock ounces use the same killer 1 oz. jar as our small buds, but are instead loaded with premium, high testing BIG buds. All show, all go.
_____
A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Super Glue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Super Glue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.
