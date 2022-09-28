Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

_____



A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Super Glue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Super Glue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.