Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
Super Silver Cookies is a hybrid cookies cross with a sativa nose of sweet and fresh pine.
