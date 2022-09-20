Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

_____



Tahoe Dream is a great example of a sativa dominant hybrid. A cross between Tahoe OG and Blue Dream, Tahoe Dream possesses the notable physical affects associated with both strains. However, Tahoe Dream is sativa dominant and possesses the mentally stimulating effects of Blue Dream.