About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
Tahoe Pie is an indica-dominant strain. It has a fruity aroma and pleasant full-body effect. Users report stress relief, eased aches, and euphoria as some of this strain’s benefits.
