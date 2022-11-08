Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Tahoe Pie is an indica-dominant strain. It has a fruity aroma and pleasant full-body effect. Users report stress relief, eased aches, and euphoria as some of this strain’s benefits.