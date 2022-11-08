About this product
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
Tahoe Pie is an indica-dominant strain. It has a fruity aroma and pleasant full-body effect. Users report stress relief, eased aches, and euphoria as some of this strain’s benefits.
