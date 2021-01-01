About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Tangimal also known as Tangimal Cookies is a strain that delivers effects that are uplifted, euphoric, mildly sedative and relaxed. Users can expect to feel the majority of the cerebral euphoric effects early on until the effects taper off into physical relaxation.