About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Similar to Wedding Cake, this hybrid gives an exceptionally sweet aromatic essence and a fruity flavour. The taste is a perfect combination of sweetness of cookies and fruitiness of a cherry pie.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Similar to Wedding Cake, this hybrid gives an exceptionally sweet aromatic essence and a fruity flavour. The taste is a perfect combination of sweetness of cookies and fruitiness of a cherry pie.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!