Exclusive and unique genetics from Claybourne’s breeding and selection program. Gold Cuts are hand-trimmed on the stem, using minimal touch processing for maximum trichome preservation.



The strain so nice we named it (Vanilla) Dice. This cake cross is as sweet and smooth as its name with a vanilla nose and creamy flavor. Vanilla Dice is indica-dominant, so expect a smooth ride and easy vibes when you send the dice rolling on this one.