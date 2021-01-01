Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Wedding Jack (Wedding Cake x Jack Herer) is a sativa dominant hybrid with citrus, tangy, sweet, and earthy notes in both aroma and taste. Reviewers have reported a blissful, clear-headed, and creative high.
