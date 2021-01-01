Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Wedding Mints (1g)

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Grams

100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.
_____

This Hybrid is a cross of Wedding Cake x Kush Mints with the unmistakable vanilla frosting aromas of wedding cake and minty undertones of KM.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!