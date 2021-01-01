Loading…
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Wedding Mints (28g) - Private Stock

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.

Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____

This Indica Hybrid is a cross of Wedding Cake x Kush Mints with the unmistakable vanilla frosting aromas of wedding cake and minty undertones of Kush Mints.
