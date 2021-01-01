About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Wedding Pie (Grape Pie X Wedding Cake) is an Indica dominant strain that emits a strong fuel-like scent with sour, citrus, and cherry notes. Reviewers say they enjoy the effects of Wedding Pie for its cerebral and deeply relaxing body high that offers stress relief from the day.