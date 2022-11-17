About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Wedding Tree is rich with tangy, sweet, earth, and lemon notes. Enjoy this unique Sativa-dominant hybrid between Wedding Cake and Lemon Tree.
