About this product
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
Wedding Tree is rich with tangy, sweet, earth, and lemon notes. Enjoy this unique Sativa-dominant hybrid between Wedding Cake and Lemon Tree.
About this strain
Wedding Tree is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wedding Tree - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.