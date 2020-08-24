About this strain
Bred by the Lemonnade team, Lemon OZ crosses Exotikz OZ Kush with the Original Lemmonade. The resulting cross is a balanced strain that tastes like a bowl of berries topped with a dollop of cream. The high may offer a nice low-key buzz that will put a smile on your face without overpowering your day.
Lemon OZ effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
With a highly curated genetic library—built over years of experimentation by an experienced cultivator—we craft flower with loud flavor and huge effect. Our experience is evident in every strain, striking the balance between the art and science of cannabis production. It’s small-batch, unmatched quality product we smoke ourselves.