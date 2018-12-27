Lemonnade (The Original Lemonnade), bred by Growing Passion, is sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a flavor resembling freshly squeezed lemons. It produces dense, resinous buds with soft orange hairs that contrast with its light green coloration. The effects are light and cerebral, making Lemonnade a great daytime choice for productivity and enjoying your favorite music or creative pastime.
