Hybrid

4.7 7 reviews

The Original Lemonnade

aka Lemonade

The Original Lemonnade

Lemonnade (The Original Lemonnade), bred by Growing Passion, is sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a flavor resembling freshly squeezed lemons. It produces dense, resinous buds with soft orange hairs that contrast with its light green coloration. The effects are light and cerebral, making Lemonnade a great daytime choice for productivity and enjoying your favorite music or creative pastime.

Lineage

Strain
The Original Lemonnade
First strain child
Tang Eray
child
Second strain child
The Lime
child

Most popular in