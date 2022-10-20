Funny Bone Pantry Raider Chocolate Bars



60mg - 2 pieces at 30 mg each



Gather the crew, it’s time for a pantry raid. No, we said pantry. Just as sexy (sexier?), not as aerobic. Instead of satin undergarments and annoyed co-eds, think silky dark chocolate and salty potato chip pieces. Now picture that delicious duo infused with 300 mg of THC and giving you a peaceful full-body high. Yep, definitely sexier. Plus, it’s divided into ten pieces with 30 mg of THC each, so you can experience that mouth-watering combo again and again and again. You’re welcome.



Reach for this edible if:



You go by the name Pantry Raider



Dark chocolate and potato chips are already things you fantasize about



The idea of a relaxing high excites you more than an actual panty raid