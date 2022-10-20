Funny Bone Wanna Spoon Chocolate Bars



60mg - 2 pieces at 30 mg each



Like spooning your S.O. after a good fork but way more comfortable. Instead of a dead arm and hair in your mouth, expect this THC-infused chocolate bar to give you euphoric body sensations with nostalgic notes of breakfast cereals past. White chocolate and toasted cinnamon cereal will indulge your taste buds, while the 30 mg of THC per piece will indulge your everything else. At 300 mg of THC total, this tempting treat might even lean in and whisper sweet nothings in your ear. Probably not. Either way, it’ll definitely feel better than an accidental head-to-the-nose-owe-you’re-on-my-hair situation. So, down to spoon?



Reach for this edible if:



When someone asks if you wanna spoon you ask what they’re serving



You eat cereal like it’s the main food group



Your body aches from actually spooning