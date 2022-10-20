About this product
Funny Bone Wanna Spoon Chocolate Bars
60mg - 2 pieces at 30 mg each
Like spooning your S.O. after a good fork but way more comfortable. Instead of a dead arm and hair in your mouth, expect this THC-infused chocolate bar to give you euphoric body sensations with nostalgic notes of breakfast cereals past. White chocolate and toasted cinnamon cereal will indulge your taste buds, while the 30 mg of THC per piece will indulge your everything else. At 300 mg of THC total, this tempting treat might even lean in and whisper sweet nothings in your ear. Probably not. Either way, it’ll definitely feel better than an accidental head-to-the-nose-owe-you’re-on-my-hair situation. So, down to spoon?
Reach for this edible if:
When someone asks if you wanna spoon you ask what they’re serving
You eat cereal like it’s the main food group
Your body aches from actually spooning
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074