About this product
Sophisticated but approachable, this intense 60% Cacao Dark Chocolate delivers notes of ripe red fruit and impeccable chocolate intensity, with a rich, round flavor. Made with Organic Dark Chocolate, Organic Cocoa Butter & Distilled Cannabis Oil. If you're looking for something bold, this is the bar for you!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co. provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!
State License(s)
MP281314