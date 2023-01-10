About this product
A luxuriously creamy white chocolate mixed with chunks of strawberry, a delectable bite for any occasion. Created from Organic White Chocolate, Organic Dehydrated Strawberries, Organic Cocoa Butter, & Distilled Cannabis Oil. You won't want to miss out on this burst of creamy, fruit flavor! Stop by your local dispensary today.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co. provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!
State License(s)
MP281314