About this product
Bits of raspberry and organic dark chocolate combine for a bright, slightly tart flavor that’s sure to make you smile. Made with Organic Dark Chocolate, Organic Dehydrated Raspberry, Organic Cocoa Butter, & Distilled Cannabis Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co. provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!
State License(s)
MP281314