The complexity of dark chocolate enhanced with the addition of premium sea salt. A perfect blend of savory and sweet, featuring a delicious Organic Dark Chocolate blended with Organic Cocoa Butter, Distilled Cannabis Oil & sprinkled with Sea Salt. Our beloved dark chocolate bar with a very fun twist.
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co. provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!
MP281314