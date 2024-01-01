This infused preroll perfectly blends our two most beloved invigorating cultivars. Banjo flower is combined with sugar concentrate made from Sour Strawberry. The two create sweet, sour citrusy flavors on the inhales and exhale into subtle creamy, earthy, cheesy notes. The experience may be suitable for when you’re ready to conquer a big day, as some users describe feeling functional, focused, inspired, and uplifted.
Total Cannabinoids: 40% Strain Combination: 80% Banjo Flower x 20% Sour Strawberry Concentrate Breeder: Strong Agronomy Extracted By: Strong John Extracts Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, β-Myrcene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.