We make our CBD-Enriched Dog Treats with Organic Free Range Chicken, FREEZE-DRIED to preserve the natural nutrients our pets need and crave. Each 3oz bag contains 150mg of Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp. Our treats promote Healthy Skin and Shiny Coat

and builds Strong Muscles. Boosts Energy. All-Natural, Grain-Free, Gluten-Free. Non-GMO.



Ingredients: Chicken with bone, heart, liver, herring oil, Vitamin E, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD and other naturally occurring Cannabinoids).All Natural Freeze Dried Chicken. Made with Full Spectrum CBD Oil – grown without GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Sourced, made and packaged in the USA.



Made with Free Range Chicken – from Fresh, Single-sourced, whole animal protein.



Dosage: 1 treat (per 10 lbs) daily.



*A portion of our proceeds are donated to K9 for Vets



Proudly Made in the USA



Full panel testing from a third-party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching Lot 43634-01.