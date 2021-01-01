Loading…
Logo for the brand NewCoastal.shop

NewCoastal.shop

CBD-Enriched Dog Treats - Premium Freeze-Dried Salmon

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD Treats are made with Fresh, Raw Fish, FREEZE-DRIED to preserve the natural nutrients our pets need and crave. Made with Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon – from Fresh, Single-sourced, whole animal protein. All Natural. Grain Free. Gluten-Free. Non-GMO. Made with Full Spectrum CBD Oil – grown without GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Sourced, made and packaged in the USA.

Each 3oz bag contains 150mg of Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp.

Ingredients: Wild Alaskan Salmon, Vitamin E, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD and other naturally occurring Cannabinoids).
Protein, Min. 41%
Fat, Min. 15%
Fiber, Max 3%

Dosage: 1 treat (per 10 lbs) daily

Proudly Made in the USA

*A portion of our proceeds are donated to K9 for Vets.

Full panel testing from a third-party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching Lot 43634-01.
