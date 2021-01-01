About this product

Our biscuits.Made with only 100% food-grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD oil from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers.



Net Wt. 4oz



Ingredients: Peanut Butter, Sorghum Flour, Eggs, Fruit Fresh, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD and other naturally occurring Cannabinoids).



CBD Contents: 100mg PCR Hemp

100mg Phytocannabinoids – contains full-spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA

Crude Protein: Min. 41%

Crude Fat: Min. 21%

Crude Fiber: Max 2

25 Peanut Butter Flavored Biscuits



Dosage: 1-2 biscuits daily.



*A portion of our proceeds are donated to K9 for Vets



Proudly Made in the USA



Full Panel testing from a 3rd party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching Lot 43634-01.