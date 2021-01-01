NewCoastal.shop
Our biscuits.Made with only 100% food-grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD oil from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers.
Net Wt. 4oz
Ingredients: Peanut Butter, Sorghum Flour, Eggs, Fruit Fresh, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD and other naturally occurring Cannabinoids).
CBD Contents: 100mg PCR Hemp
100mg Phytocannabinoids – contains full-spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
Crude Protein: Min. 41%
Crude Fat: Min. 21%
Crude Fiber: Max 2
25 Peanut Butter Flavored Biscuits
Dosage: 1-2 biscuits daily.
*A portion of our proceeds are donated to K9 for Vets
Proudly Made in the USA
Full Panel testing from a 3rd party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching Lot 43634-01.
