Our award winning distillate cartridges are known for their flavor and potency.First place winner for best vape cartridge at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup. A balance of potency and flavor that is unparalleled. Our terpene profiles are completely proprietary and have been developed with consumers in mind. These distillate cartridges are available in variety of flavors. We are continuously improving and will continue to add additional strains on a regular basis.