About this product
Our award winning distillate cartridges are known for their flavor and potency.First place winner for best vape cartridge at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup. A balance of potency and flavor that is unparalleled. Our terpene profiles are completely proprietary and have been developed with consumers in mind. These distillate cartridges are available in variety of flavors. We are continuously improving and will continue to add additional strains on a regular basis.
About this strain
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
252 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
