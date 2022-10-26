About this product
Cream & Crumble | 1000mg THC
Ingredients: White chocolate, spiced crumble, lemon
Tasting Notes: Creamy with a hint of crunch, Coda Signature creates the blissful moment of taking that first bite of cheesecake. Milky white single origin Ecuadorian chocolate blends with tart lemon, speckled with spiced crumble.
Active Ingredients: 1000mg THC | 20 servings, 50mg THC per serving
About this brand
Coda Signature
In music, codas are an essential part of the greater understanding of a song. As we listen to the coda, we hear a culmination of the musical phrases that came before while experiencing a truly distinct sound. Coda Signature™ is that distinct presence in the evolution of cannabis.
With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.
State License(s)
C11-0000027-LIC
CDPH - 10003091