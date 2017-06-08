Cold Creek Extracts
Chocolate Chunk FEEHO 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Chocolate Chunk effects
Reported by real people like you
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!