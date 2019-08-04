Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cold Smoke Concentrates

Cold Smoke Concentrates

Orange Poison HTE Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD 1%

Orange Poison effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!