About this product

WOMEN’S LUXURY SHAVE CREAM

We call this the world’s best shave cream and we think you will agree! With kaolin clay to clear the pores. Mineral and jojoba oils to moisturize the skin. we think shaving will be the best part of your day. Scented with a feminine and sophisticated blend of jasmine, wild rose and warm sandlewood.



C SERUM

Made with Marula Oil for remarkably soft skin and naturally high in vitamin C. Cranberry Seed Oil which has the perfect ratio of omega 3 to omega 6 fatty acids, high in antioxidants, also rich in vitamin e. Rose Hip Seed Oil hydrates, moisturizes, and exfoliates. Naturally boosts collagen formation and reduces inflammation.



NIGHT CREAM

Every ingredient in this super rich night cream was hand selected for its rich array of fatty acids. Honeyquat: Excellent moisture binding capabilities. Rich Bran Oil: Promotes hydration, evens out skin tone. Rose Hip Seed Oil: Boosts collagen formation. Carrot Seed Oil: Repairs damaged skin, tightens loose skin. Cranberry Seed Oil: Improves elasticity.



DAY LOTION

The main ingredient in this day lotion is Aloe Vera, one of the most widely used herbal remedies for topical skin conditions. Some of the other powerhouse ingredients in this lotion include: Honeyquat for hydration, Marula Oil for smoothing fine lines and Evening Primrose for clear skin.