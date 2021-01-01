About this product

MEN’S LUXURY SHAVE CREAM



We call this the world’s best shave cream and we think you will agree! With kaolin clay to clear the pores, and mineral and jojoba oils to moisturize the skin. We think shaving will be the best part of your day. Scented with Ancient Sedona scent, a spicy sexy scent.



If possible, shave in the shower with a mirror for best results and fastest shave. Very important is to lather twice and shave twice. The first time through, however do not shave close or as thoroughly as you normally do, nor use excess strokes the first time through, just shave one stroke to remove shaving cream. Also, important the more you brush the lather on the first time the better it will lather up so do not cut this step short. After the “ruff” first time shave then re-lather up and shave close then rinse and feel your face or legs. You will feel a nice light oil without really feeling oily. After a few days your skin will feel better and each subsequent shave may be better.



The 4 oz container should last about 4 months or longer, as daily use does not require more than a 1/4 of a teaspoon for a face shave. Our goal is to make the very best product on the market, and we have used the very best ingredients which cost a little more.