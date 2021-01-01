About this product

The choices you have! Here is a lotion to help promote skin health while adding the benefits of CBD. There is 3000mg of full spectrum CBD infused in this lotion. Not only does it improve dry or rough skin, it also gives you the added benefits topical CBD can provide. Skin care products infused with CBD are becoming more popular.



Available Scents: lavender lemon, citrus basil and unscented.



Size: 8 fl oz citrus basil and 9 fl oz lavender lemon and unscented



Contains: 3000 mg full spectrum CBD.



Suggested Use: Apply to affected area as needed; topical use only



Ingredients: Water, Sunflower Oil, Shea Butter, Emulsifying Wax, Stearic Acid, Vitamin E, Fragrance, Preservative, Hemp Extract