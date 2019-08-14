About this strain
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Love Triangle crosses Triangle Kush with Snow Lotus. Expect flavors from mint to an earthy dankness. If you see Love Triangle on your shelves, give it a shot and see what you find.
Love Triangle effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
