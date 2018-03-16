Horace by Swamp Boys Seeds is a mixture of the renowned Banana OG crossed with SBS’s prized Nigerian sativa. This strain is known to produce massive, stalky plants with fat, trichome-laden colas over its long flowering cycle (70+ days). It has a distinct banana candy taste when combusted and a velvety smooth exhale. Horace is a light-devouring monster, but patient growers are rewarded with hearty plants with outstanding potency.