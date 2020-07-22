'88 G13 x Hashplant x Northern Lights Live Resin 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Any concentrate derived from live plant or fresh-frozen material. Live resin almost always assumes the consistency of badder, diamonds and sauce, or a wet sugar (which are all virtually the same thing). The reason for this is that Live resin has a very high terpene content which makes the consistency much “wetter” in appearance and far more flavorful.
Commonwealth Alternative Care's Live Resin won the 2022 NECANN Cup Award for 1st Place Solvent Concentrate.
Commonwealth Alternative Care's Live Resin won the 2022 NECANN Cup Award for 1st Place Solvent Concentrate.
About this strain
‘88 G13 Hashplant effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.