Any concentrate derived from live plant or fresh-frozen material. Live resin almost always assumes the consistency of badder, diamonds and sauce, or a wet sugar (which are all virtually the same thing). The reason for this is that Live resin has a very high terpene content which makes the consistency much “wetter” in appearance and far more flavorful.



Commonwealth Alternative Care's Live Resin won the 2022 NECANN Cup Award for 1st Place Solvent Concentrate.