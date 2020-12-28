Concrete Jungle - Infused Pre Roll - LEMON MERINGUE x GORILLA RUNTZ x TANGIE
About this product
Our Party Mix infused pre-rolls are rolled with well-cured cannabis flower from Top-shelf Oregon producers, painted with small-batch live resin and then rolled in kief. This party product can get you equally pumped up as it could help you wind down.
About this strain
Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue Pie," is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Made from a sweet and zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream, this pungent strain emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. At the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue effects offer uplifting and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.
Lemon Meringue effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.