Concrete Jungle Live Resin -GREEN DRAGON (Indica) - 68.6%
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
