Bad Apple Pre-roll (1g)

by Connected Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Bad Apple is a versatile hybrid strain bred by crossing Atomic Apple with Xeno #10. The vibrant lime-colored buds of this high-quality cultivar are covered with burnt-orange hairs, and break apart to reveal purple hues hiding under a thick coating of crystals. In addition to being visually appealing, Bad Apple offers cannabis enthusiasts an immaculate terpene profile that, as the name implies, influences a distinctive aroma redolent of sour apples, Flintstones vitamins, sweet vanilla, and gas. This heavy-hitter tastes like watermelon rind on the exhale and instantly encourages a heady stoniness that settles behind the eyes - pairing perfectly with a chill night in. In smaller doses, Bad Apple has been reported to produce a giggly and creative high accompanied with a dose of full-bodied relaxation that develops during longer sessions. However, novice users should be warned, this potent pheno has the potential to creep up on you with an intensity that can surprise even the most seasoned stoners.

Bad Apple is a 30% sativa and 70% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Apple and Purple Punch. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that offers a sour and fruity profile with a hint of grape. Bad Apple has a tart and earthy aroma with hints of apple and berry. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. Bad Apple is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bad Apple effects include relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bad Apple when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Connected Cannibis, Bad Apple features flavors like apple, grape, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Bad Apple typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you unwind and munch, Bad Apple might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bad Apple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Connected Cannabis Co.
Who We Are

We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.

So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.

  • CA, US: C10-0000330-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000501-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000500-LIC
