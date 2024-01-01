About this product
About this strain
Bad Apple is a 30% sativa and 70% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Apple and Purple Punch. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that offers a sour and fruity profile with a hint of grape. Bad Apple has a tart and earthy aroma with hints of apple and berry. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. Bad Apple is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bad Apple effects include relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bad Apple when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Connected Cannibis, Bad Apple features flavors like apple, grape, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Bad Apple typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you unwind and munch, Bad Apple might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bad Apple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
