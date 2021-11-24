Daily In-Store Promotions

Valid 11/24/2021 - 11/24/2021

~GREEN WEDNESDAY~ Come in on Green Wednesday and Black Friday to be entered to win a flat screen TV! FREE .5G Item 9 Labs Cart w/ Item 9 Labs purchase for the first 100 Customers FREE Abundant Gram w/ purchase for the first 100 Customers First 100 Customers receive Timeless Dab Cap and Pin [Online orders must be In-person to claim] WEDNESDAY, November 24th: 40% OFF All Item 9 Labs Products (Excludes Flower) B2G1 FREE Timeless Cartridges (Excludes Canary) BOGO All Stiiizy Pods BOGO Grön Gummies 25% OFF Wana Gummies BOGO Vital 100mg Gummies $99 OZ Special (Select Strains) Platinum Tier Special - Abundant Organics - B3G1 FREE Eighths Grow Sciences raffle ticket w/ purchase for the first 50 customers (Meds & Swag $337 value)

Free item is limited to one (1) per patient. While supplies last. Limited time only. Cannot combine offers. Free item is equal or lesser value. Free item will appear as a dollar on your final receipt.