Formulated with easing your pups anxiety & inflammation in mind; our Emotional Support Elixirs will make your furry friend feel like you're giving them an all day hug. While the Chemical Free CBD in our Gold Dust Hemp Hash is great for anxiety it can also aid in easing symptoms of inflammation as well as seizures. Give a half a dropperful in their food, well mixed, 2 times a day for dogs between 15 - 50 lbs. If the dog is less than 15 lbs. use a quarter dropperful; if over 75 lbs. use a little more than half a dropper.