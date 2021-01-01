About this product
Formulated with easing your pups anxiety & inflammation in mind; our Emotional Support Elixirs will make your furry friend feel like you're giving them an all day hug. While the Chemical Free CBD in our Gold Dust Hemp Hash is great for anxiety it can also aid in easing symptoms of inflammation as well as seizures. Give a half a dropperful in their food, well mixed, 2 times a day for dogs between 15 - 50 lbs. If the dog is less than 15 lbs. use a quarter dropperful; if over 75 lbs. use a little more than half a dropper.
Our Trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD Hash, is made from all organic, non-pesticide Hemp to bring you a superior, all natural product for all of your loved ones, including all types of pets. The patented process uses 100% of the plant with no waste or heat so we do not have to activate the compounds until final product is being made, giving you a more effective product. These Total Spectrum consumables and topicals should be a daily part of your healthier life.